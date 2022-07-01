Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, an increase of 202.9% from the May 31st total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NM stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.03. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 million, a PE ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.75. Navios Maritime has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($2.19). Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 373.27% and a net margin of 18.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Navios Maritime will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

NM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Navios Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Navios Maritime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Navios Maritime by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

