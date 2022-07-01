Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.97

Shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and traded as high as $10.28. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 1,422 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natural Alternatives International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $64.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Natural Alternatives International ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAII)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

