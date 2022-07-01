NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.11

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.11 and traded as low as $13.18. NanoString Technologies shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 510,547 shares changing hands.

NSTG has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.99.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.32). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 87.89% and a negative return on equity of 68.57%. The company had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 16,387 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,443,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,159,000 after acquiring an additional 299,778 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,617,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,216,000 after buying an additional 434,081 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.