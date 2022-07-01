Naka Bodhi Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $790.00 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. During the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $545,457.28 and $790.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $427.08 or 0.02203768 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00189108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00083233 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015980 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

