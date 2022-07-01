Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

MYE opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $826.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.40. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.21 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Myers Industries by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 44,398 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Myers Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,447,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

