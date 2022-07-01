MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Short Interest Up 208.9% in June

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 208.9% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSLP traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $0.17. 194,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,487. MusclePharm has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31.

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter.

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, gels, and on-the-go ready to eat snacks. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio includes combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; and essential supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products.

