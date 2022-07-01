Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.89

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 313084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Get Murata Manufacturing alerts:

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRAAY)

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.