MTC Wealth Management LLC Acquires 44,578 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

MTC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,578 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 13.1% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MTC Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $38,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $85,000.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.95. 188,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653,525. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.91. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.94 and a 1-year high of $86.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

