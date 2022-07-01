MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $75.11 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $92.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average of $81.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,540.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 4,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $368,550.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,315.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 224.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 89.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

