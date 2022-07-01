Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target Cut to C$21.75

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$21.75 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MRG.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Morguard North American Residential REIT stock opened at C$16.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.22. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 12-month low of C$15.85 and a 12-month high of C$20.52. The stock has a market cap of C$640.11 million and a PE ratio of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.57.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

