Morgan Stanley Trims Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Target Price to $66.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley to $66.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $72.40 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays raised shares of Fortinet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.80 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.60 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.96.

Fortinet stock opened at $56.58 on Monday. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $47.27 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The business had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.43, for a total value of $375,261.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,268.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,591. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

