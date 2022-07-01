Morgan Stanley Trims Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Target Price to $120.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.25.

NYSE:WMS opened at $90.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.36. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $80.81 and a 12 month high of $138.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.80.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 37.32%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $2,399,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total transaction of $22,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,167,265 shares in the company, valued at $693,508,949.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,426 shares of company stock worth $38,979,477 over the last 90 days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 44,462 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 46.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

