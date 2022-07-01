Morgan Stanley Cuts Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Price Target to $32.00

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JEF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.50.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.