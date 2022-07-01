Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $98.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.50.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $86.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.35. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $74.29 and a one year high of $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.09 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.