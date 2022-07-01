Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €56.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($59.57) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HEN3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($71.28) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($70.21) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($73.40) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €68.00 ($72.34) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

FRA HEN3 opened at €58.78 ($62.53) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €66.40. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($109.57) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($137.93).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

