Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Down 7.6%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.29. 4,841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 290,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 167.53 and a beta of -0.88.

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $32.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Montauk Renewables by 26,354.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at $432,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 217.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 119,563 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

