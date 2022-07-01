MONK (MONK) Price Reaches $0.0838 on Exchanges

MONK (MONK) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One MONK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0838 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $15,146.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MONK has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MONK alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001856 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About MONK

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.