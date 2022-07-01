Monex Group (OTCMKTS:MNXBF) Trading 2% Higher

Monex Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNXBF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.06. 154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84.

Get Monex Group alerts:

About Monex Group (OTCMKTS:MNXBF)

Monex Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail online brokerage services to individual investors and businesses in Japan, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers international forex, asset management, investor education, and M&A advisory services; reporting, robo-advisory, and wrap services; educational services to enhance trading skills of clients; custodial trust services; and discretionary investment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.