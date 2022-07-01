Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Price Target Lowered to €59.50 at UBS Group

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from €62.00 ($65.96) to €59.50 ($63.30) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MONRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded Moncler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moncler from €62.00 ($65.96) to €58.00 ($61.70) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Moncler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moncler presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONRF opened at $42.91 on Monday. Moncler has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $78.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average is $56.65.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

