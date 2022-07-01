Monavale (MONA) Price Hits $598.68 on Top Exchanges

Monavale (MONA) traded up 44.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 1st. Monavale has a market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $694,917.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monavale has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Monavale coin can now be bought for approximately $598.68 or 0.03082586 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00030629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00263406 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002402 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001005 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000692 BTC.

About Monavale

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,203 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

