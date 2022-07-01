Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $43.27

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.27 and traded as low as $39.46. Moelis & Company shares last traded at $39.90, with a volume of 457,200 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MC. StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.34.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $302.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

