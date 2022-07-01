Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 40,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $5,728,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,044,786.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00.
- On Thursday, May 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $5,355,600.00.
- On Thursday, May 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $1,409,600.00.
- On Wednesday, May 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $1,144,170.00.
- On Wednesday, April 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $1,279,260.00.
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total value of $1,355,310.00.
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $1,532,340.00.
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.70, for a total value of $1,428,300.00.
MRNA traded up $7.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.95. 4,835,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,216,026. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.29.
MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moderna (MRNA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.