Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 40,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $5,728,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,044,786.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $5,355,600.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $1,409,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $1,144,170.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $1,279,260.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total value of $1,355,310.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $1,532,340.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.70, for a total value of $1,428,300.00.

MRNA traded up $7.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.95. 4,835,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,216,026. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.29.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

