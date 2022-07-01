MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $97.22

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $97.22 and last traded at $97.59, with a volume of 8259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.63.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 295,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,393,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 6.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 63,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 7.3% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 53,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 131,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

