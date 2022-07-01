MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Update

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MJNE traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.29. 34,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,560. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26. MJ has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.49.

MJ Holdings, Inc operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation and production management, consulting, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

