Mizuho Cuts Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $30.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. CLSA decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trip.com Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.38.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.74. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.49. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $124,152,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 730.0% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,364,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838,552 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,953,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,571,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,920 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

