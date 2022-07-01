Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Up 127.3% in June

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the May 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSLOY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,557. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy Transport Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses. Its fleet consists of dry bulk carriers for the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizer, and salt and steel products; crude oil tankers; tankers that transport refined petroleum products, such as gas oils, naphtha, and gasoline; chemical tankers that transport liquid chemical products; methanol carriers; and LPG carriers.

