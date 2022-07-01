Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Up 127.3% in June

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the May 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MSLOY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,557. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile
