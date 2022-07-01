Mitsubishi Materials (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi Materials (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement products, metals, materials and tools, and electronic materials. The company produces and sells cement, soil stabilizing cement, concrete repair materials, premixed grouting mortars for semi-flexible, water-retaining pavement, non-shrink grout mortars, aggregates, and tools.

