Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.01 and last traded at $35.01. Approximately 1,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.38.

Get Mitsubishi Heavy Industries alerts:

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.