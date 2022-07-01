Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2022

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYFGet Rating) dropped 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.01 and last traded at $35.01. Approximately 1,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.38.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.

