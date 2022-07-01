Misbloc (MSB) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Misbloc (MSB) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Misbloc has a total market capitalization of $21.13 million and $248,718.00 worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Misbloc has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Misbloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Misbloc Profile

Misbloc (MSB) is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,519,940 coins. The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Misbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Misbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Misbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

