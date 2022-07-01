Mirror Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10.89 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.84 million and $10.89 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000988 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00186593 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.74 or 0.01085364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00085024 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015990 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

