Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Update

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 290.3% from the May 31st total of 281,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

TIGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $36.10 to $26.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of TIGO opened at $14.37 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $42.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 539.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

