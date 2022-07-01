MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08-1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion. MillerKnoll also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.32-$0.38 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MLKN stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 1.18. MillerKnoll has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently -107.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLKN. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at about $3,686,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $1,005,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Company Profile (Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.