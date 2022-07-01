MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion. MillerKnoll also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.32-0.38 EPS.
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday.
NASDAQ MLKN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.37. 22,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,318. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.98. MillerKnoll has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 1.18.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 28th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently -107.14%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.
About MillerKnoll (Get Rating)
MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.
