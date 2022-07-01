Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Up 180.4% in June

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 180.4% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

HIE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.30. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,926. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $11.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd.

In related news, Director James E. Hillman purchased 2,700 shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,377.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,637.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,175 shares of company stock worth $33,557.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

