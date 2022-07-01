MiL.k Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.12 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $30.12 million and approximately $13.12 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MiL.k has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One MiL.k coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001992 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k’s launch date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

