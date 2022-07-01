Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 608.20 ($7.46) and last traded at GBX 595 ($7.30). Approximately 1,668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 107,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 590 ($7.24).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.57) price target on shares of Midwich Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 593.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 605.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £507.50 million and a P/E ratio of 4,257.14.

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, broadcast, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

