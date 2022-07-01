Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) PT Lowered to $178.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $221.00 to $178.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $207.62.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $174.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $158.85 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.12.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 84.30%.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

