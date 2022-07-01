Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Barclays

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $55.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,049,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,414,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,114 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after purchasing an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

