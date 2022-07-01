Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $70.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.63% from the company’s previous close.

MU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.68.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MU opened at $55.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.92.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.