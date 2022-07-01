Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.43-$1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.8-$7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.17 billion. Micron Technology also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.43-$1.83 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.25.

MU traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.28. 26,185,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,221,990. The company has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.92. Micron Technology has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

