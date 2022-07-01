Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.43-$1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.80 billion-$7.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.05 billion.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.25.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.28. The stock had a trading volume of 26,185,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,221,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Micron Technology by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

