Michael S. Turner Sells 5,000 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) VP Michael S. Turner sold 5,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $100,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MASS traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $21.44. 283,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $673.37 million, a P/E ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 17.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $39.81.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. 908 Devices’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in 908 Devices by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in 908 Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

