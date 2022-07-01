MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 264.3% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMT. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 337,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,219. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $6.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust (Get Rating)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.