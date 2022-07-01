Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion. Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.68-$2.72 EPS.

Shares of MEI stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.46. 1,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,356. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.26. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $36.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 20.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,281,991. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

