Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $36.25 and last traded at $36.44, with a volume of 1351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.04.

Specifically, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 396,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,281,991. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Robotti Robert grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 109,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.