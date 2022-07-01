Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Update

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS MTLFF remained flat at $$0.14 during trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. Metallis Resources has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.40.

Metallis Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metallis Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kirkham property that comprises 30 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 10,610 hectares located in north-western British Columbia.

