Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Update

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS MTLFF remained flat at $$0.14 during trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. Metallis Resources has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.40.
Metallis Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metallis Resources (MTLFF)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for Metallis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.