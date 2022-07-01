MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MRPRF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.00 ($11.70) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €12.60 ($13.40) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.31.

OTCMKTS MRPRF opened at $10.26 on Monday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $12.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment Core and Core Plus, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

