Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 105,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,718,000. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

Shares of MRK opened at $91.17 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.99. The company has a market cap of $230.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

