Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Essex LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 818,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,192,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $91.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $230.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.99. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.