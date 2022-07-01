Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Cowen

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.82.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK opened at $91.17 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $230.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,154 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.